Biden Calls String Of Deadly Tornadoes Across Midwest States 'unimaginable Tragedy'

The United States President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed his thoughts over the powerful tornadoes that killed dozens of people in the country. Taking to the official Twitter handle of US President, Biden stated that the severe weather has led to an "unimaginable tragedy" as people have been losing their loved ones. He assured Governors to provide federal assistance as needed.

Biden in the tweet informed that he was briefed about the tornadoes that ripped across the Central US. President Joe Biden tweeted, "To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We're working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue." The White House in a statement informed that President Biden spoke with governors of areas affected with severe weather. President Biden spoke with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to express his condolences for the lives lost due to severe weather.

This morning, I was briefed on the devastating tornadoes across the central U.S. To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We’re working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 11, 2021

Biden speaks to governors of impacted areas

Biden also raised concern over the damage caused by the tornadoes and extreme weather conditions. The President asked each Governor about what the state requires at this point. Furthermore, the US President assured commitment to delivering assistance to impacted areas as quickly as possible. Biden told the Governors to call him directly if they need any support. In his call to governors, President Biden was joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, and White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

Tornadoes affect some states of US

Dozens of people have been killed in Kentucky and the number was rising after a powerful tornado swept through parts of the United States, according to AP. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has stated that around 70 people might have lost their lives when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles. The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. In Arkansas, a tornado struck a nursing home in Monette, which resulted in the death of one person and 20 people were trapped inside as the building collapsed, as per AP report, Tennessee reported three storms related death in the northwestern region.

