Biden Calls Trump 'handsome Guy, Wonderful Guy' After Seeing His Mugshot On TV

US President Biden on Friday quipped that his 2024 presidential rival ex-US President Donald Trump, who turned himself in at an Atlanta jail, is a "handsome guy, wonderful guy" as he made the first remark about Trump's popular booking photo that was released by Fulton Country Sheriff's Office. Biden, who is on his second vacation in a month at Lake Tahoe, told reporters that he saw Trump's mugshot on television. Biden was being massively booed by the Americans who had gathered around his motorcade when he was asked by a reporter what he thought about the Republican 2024 frontrunner's mugshot.

"Handsome guy, wonderful guy," Biden said of Trump's mugshot which was taken inside the Atlanta prison as the former US President surrendered, becoming the first to do so in America's history.

Trump, inmate No. P01135809 has been charged in District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. As he turned himself in, Trump's mugshot was taken by the authorities. The former President of the United States confronted the camera angrily standing in front of the grey backdrop. The Republican leader donned a stark and serious look, his eyes giving an intense glare as he gazed at the camera. Trump was wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie.

“It will be forever part of the iconography of being alive in this time,” Marty Kaplan, a professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communications. told the Associated Press. 18 others, including close aides of Trump, were also charged with him in Georgia. Most of them broadly and confidently smiled at the camera in their jail booking photos which, critics said, appeared like they were posing for the college yearbook. Trump's mugshot has become one of the most iconic images of the former commander-in-chief.

Mugshot of former US President Donald Trump. Credit: AP

Trump slams 'crooked Joe Biden' for unforgettable mugshot, says US became 'third world country'

In an interview with Fox News Digital later, Trump said: “It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong." He went on to add that the Georgia officials "insisted" that he have a mugshot taken during processing at the Fulton County Jail. "They insisted on a mugshot and I agreed to do that," Trump said. "This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot."

The former President continued that this is "all about election interference, it all comes through Washington and the DOJ and Crooked Joe Biden—nothing like this has ever happened in our country before." Trump lambasted Biden, saying that the United States is "doing horribly, but now, it is doing worse because we have become a Third World country." Trump's bail was set at $200,000, he was later released from the jail by Thursday evening. He was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.