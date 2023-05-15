US President Joe Biden on Sunday slammed white supremacy saying that it is the “most dangerous terrorist threat” to Americans. During his commencement address to Howard University’s graduating class on Saturday, Biden said: “White supremacy is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland. And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say this wherever I go.” Howard University is a historically black research university in Washington, D.C., US. Biden told the students that he was glad to be giving a speech in a university chartered 156 years ago by an act of Congress just after Emancipation and the Civil War, founded on a hilltop in Washington, D.C, 'The Mecca.'

Biden invokes rhetorics from 2020 election campaign: Fight for soul of America

Biden was addressing the 2023 graduates of the university at the Capital One Arena when he made the remarks. He invoked the rhetorics from the 2020 election campaign when he called on the Americans to “fight for the soul of the nation.” He spoke about the White 'terrorism' as several students held up placards seemingly denouncing the Biden-Harris administration’s treatment of Black African Americans and the increased incidences of mass shootings and chokehold deaths.

It's at Howard where I see a future that can finally resolve the ongoing question about who we are as a nation.



A future that celebrates and learns from our history.

A future for all Americans.

A future I see you leading. pic.twitter.com/k8lXClf6SK — President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2023

“A Black child was lynched yesterday!” a sign emblazoned with text read. It referred to the killing of 30-year-old Jordan Neely on a New York subway. One other placard read, “Biden and Harris don’t care about Black people" and “Stand up, Fight Back, Black People Under Attack.”

Howard University Class of 2023, I was honored to join you today.



No graduating class gets to choose the world into which it graduates. But few classes enters a point in our history where it has the chance to change the trajectory of the country.



You face that inflection point. pic.twitter.com/Stzs68641J — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2023

Fearless progress toward justice often means ferocious pushback from the oldest and most sinister of forces, Biden told the crowd. That’s because hate never goes away. It only hides under the rocks. And when it’s given oxygen it comes out from under that rock. And that’s why we know this truth as well: silence is complicity. We cannot remain silent.

The US President told the 2023 graduation students that the future of America was in their hands, adding that the future with the opportunity to put the “strength of our diversity at the centre of American life, one that celebrates and learns from history.” In a veiled reference to his political opponent, Republican leader, Donald Trump, Biden said "Let’s be clear: There are those who don’t see you. Who doesn’t want this future." He further continued, “There are those who demonize and pit people against one another. There are those who would do anything and everything, no matter how desperate or immoral, to hold onto power.” Biden stated that American history “has not always been a fairy tale” and that “racism has long torn us apart.”

The US President, however, added that “enough of us have the guts and the heart to stand up for the best in us.” Hate “never goes away” and “silence is complicity,” Biden told the cap-and-gowned Howard University students. Biden, who made the official announcement for running for a second term in 2024, said that he came to Howard to “continue the work to redeem the soul of this nation,” the theme of his 2020 campaign.