Biden Calls Zelensky To Reaffirm US Pledge For 'decisive Response' If Moscow Invades Kyiv

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and reasserted Washington’s readiness and allies to "respond decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine. According to the readout of Biden-Zelensky phone call released by the White House, Biden underscored the commitment of the US to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US President also noted that Washington has provided the former Soviet Union member with more than half a billion dollars in development and humanitarian assistance in the last year and is presently exploring additional macro-economic support to assist Ukraine's economy.

The White House statement read, “President Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine. He also underscored the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Further, acknowledging US state Department’s authorisation of the embassy and other staffers to depart from Ukraine, the US Embassy in Kyiv “remains open and fully operational.” The statement also said, “The leaders discussed coordinated diplomatic efforts on European security, underscoring the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".” Referring to the four-way talks among representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, Biden relayed the US’ support for conflict resolution.

The US President even expressed “hope that the sides’ recommitment on January 26 to the terms of the July 2020 ceasefire will help decrease tensions and advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements,” stated the White House.

US airborne divisions on high alert: Pentagon

As Biden and Zelensky spoke on call, US Department of Defence or Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday said that several American army’s airborne divisions are among the military units placed on high alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe if the situation in Ukraine escalates. During a press briefing, Kirby said that US defence Secretary Llyod Austin “did place a range of units in the United States on a heightened preparedness to deploy. I can say that today that these units include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg. Which regularly I think you all know maintains high readiness, as well as elements of the 18th Airborne Corps, also based at Fort Bragg and some elements from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.”

“I want to just underscore one other note. And that is, as I said many times earlier this week, these forces are on a heightened preparedness to deploy. They have not been activated,” he also said.

