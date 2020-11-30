Biden Campaign Claims Its Voter Outreach beat All Previous Attempts By A Mile; Obama's Too

US President-elect Joe Biden's campaign official says that the voter outreach effort made by the Biden-Harris team beat all previous records "by a mile". Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election by a record number of votes for any candidate ever in the US history as he also managed to turn Georgia into a blue state, which is the first time since Bill Clinton's 1992 win. Ashley Allison, Biden-Harris’s national coalitions director, said the campaign focused more on reaching as many voters as possible than ever before.

Allison, who worked on Obama's campaign in 2012, said that the Biden-Harris team reached more than 37 million voters in days leading up to the election with more than 500 employees working on making a broad coalition of voters. The campaign reached more than double the people via calls, text messages and in-person than Obama's team did in 2012. Also, note that the team managed to reach a record number of voters despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to the pandemic and restrictions on social interactions, the team used an innovative idea of dropping pamphlets and hand-written notes at the doors of voters and then following up with phone calls, which helped them overcome the obstacle. Allison and her team engaged voters in Arizona by hiring native Americans to play drums and attract people. Biden became the first Democrat to win Arizona in 24 years. The Biden-Harris team paraded horses down the streets in Nevada to engage voters.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, where some Black-majority and other communities of colour counties have poor internet connectivity and widespread misinformation as a result of that, Allison hired trucks for its volunteers to reach people in faraway places and connect with them. Allison dismissed the criticism that Biden failed to attract Latino voters because of which he lost Texas in the south as she pointed to Latino turnout in states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona, which the former vice-president won.

2020 US Election

Biden was declared the winner of the US polls on November 7 by major media outlets after he won the key swing state of Pennsylvania. However. incumbent Donald Trump refused to concede defeat and mounted legal challenges in several states. Many of those lawsuits claiming "election fraud" have been thrown out by courts, but Trump insists on winning the polls by a "lot". Realising the public opinion against his claims, Trump has started to recognise Biden's victory bit-by-bit as he recently tweeted about directing his team to assist in the transition.

