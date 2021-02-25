Biden CIA Nominee Calls China 'biggest Test', Pledges To Keep Agency Politics-free

Veteran United States diplomat William Burns who has been nominated to lead the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) pledged on February 24 to keep the agency away from the politics and also informed that “out-competing China” would be his biggest focus, if confirmed. US President joe Biden picked Burns to replace the retiring CIA Director Gina Haspel with an aim to contribute to the air of independence following the leadership of former President Donald Trump. Biden’s predecessor allegedly tried to manipulate spies in the US for political reasons.

Burns told the Senate Intelligence Committee that his experience in the Middle East and Russia has made him realise the value of untainted intelligence for the security of the nation. In the Wednesday hearing, he told the panel, “I learned that good intelligence, delivered with honesty and integrity, is America's first line of defence... I learned that intelligence professionals have to tell policymakers what they need to hear, even if they don't want to hear it. And I learned that politics must stop where intelligence work begins."

The US veteran also noted that Biden had stressed that he “wants the agency to give it to him straight” before adding that Burns “ pledged to do just that, and to defend those who do the same.” Burns also told the panel the “biggest geopolitical test” that the United States currently faces is coming from China while echoing similar views as the officials in the Biden administration.

Burns reportedly said, “Out-competing China will be key to our national security in the decades ahead. That will require a long-term, clear-eyed, bipartisan strategy, underpinned by domestic renewal and solid intelligence.” He further also said that while in areas such as nuclear non-proliferation, the US can cooperate with China but still termed the Asian country “a formidable, authoritarian adversary.” The hearing was televised by several US broadcasters.

‘Narrow band of possibilities’ with Russia

William Burns, in the hearing also hinted at his views regarding Russia. He said, “As long as Vladimir Putin is the leader of Russia, we’re going to be operating within a pretty narrow band of possibilities from the very sharply competitive to the very nastily adversarial.” The US veteran also termed the recently discovered major cyberattacks on several federal agencies that are being linked to Russian hackers as a “very harsh wake-up” call.

