Biden Claims To Group Of Rabbis That He Was ‘raised In Synagogues In My State’

US President Joe Biden on Thursday falsely claimed that he was “raised in synagogues in my state” raising eyebrows. The Democrat had previously claimed that he was, in fact, raised by Delaware’s then-tiny Puerto Rican community. During a call ahead of Rosh HaShanah, the Jewish New Year holiday that will kick start Friday, Biden made vague claims, saying that his family raised him at a synagogue. “You might say I was raised in the synagogues of my state. You think I’m kidding, but I’m not,” Biden told the crowd.

The 80-year-old American leader went on to cite the Beth Shalom congregation in Wilmington, Del., as “the home of countless friends for me.” He also named three rabbis, including the sitting one synagogue attempting to make a close association with them. “I’ve always believed the message of the High Holidays is universal — that it’s never too late to repent, to change, to begin anew,” Biden said making a speech.

In his memoir which was published in 2007 titled “Promises to Keep” Biden made no mention of being raised at a synagogue. Instead, it says that the sitting Democrat president was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and New Castle County, Delaware. His book has no mention of Beth Shalom.

Biden claims he got involved with 'the civil rights movement'

While speaking to the rabbis, Biden made other awkward comments such as that he “got involved with the civil rights movement” before he became a US senator. Last year, Biden similarly left the crowd flustered as he claimed in Puerto Rico that he was "sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically." But there appears to be no evidence of Biden's purported civil rights activism before he entered politics. Years ago, Biden, in fact, claimed that he wasn't so enthusiastic about being the civil rights movement activist.

“During the 1960s, I was in fact very concerned about the civil rights movement,” Biden said in 1987 during a speech. “I was not an activist. I worked at an all-black swimming pool on the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was involved in what they were thinking, and what they were feeling. I was involved, but I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma, I was not anywhere else. I was a suburbanite kid who got a dose of exposure to what was happening to black Americans in my own city," said the US president. Biden, during his presidency, has been questioned umpteen times for making bizarre claims that could not be factually verified.