Biden Claims US 'only Country' Based On Idea Of Equality; 'Rest Of The World Looks To Us'

US President Joe Biden, on Friday, arrived at the G2 Arena in Jasionka, Rzeszow, and met with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who have been deployed in recent weeks to bolster NATO's eastern flank.

Joe Biden said, "You represent 1% of American people and you have volunteered to step up and protect the country. We are a unique country in many ways. We are the only country in the world, which is not based on geography, ethnicity, race, or anything else. We are a country based on the idea of equality. The rest of the world looks to us because we lead by the power of example. The new generation combines both."

Speaking on the ongoing crisis in war-inflicted Ukraine, POTUS Biden said, "I spent a lot of time in Ukraine when I was Secretary and Vice President. I was there when there was no democracy and when the former leader fled to Russia. Ukrainian people have a lot of guts, not only in the military but in the training sense as they fight the Russian troops. Young people, women, everyone is fighting and it is incredible."

Biden further added before sitting down on a folding chair to eat alongside the group, "The truth is you are the finest fighting force in the world and that's not hyperbole. You are here to defend your country and your neighbours." He said Poland, Romania and Germany should not be left on their own to deal with the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. He speculated, "I see Poland will reinforce my commitment to have the United States make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks, as well as humanitarian assistance needed both inside Ukraine and outside Ukraine."

Biden to discuss Refugee crisis in Poland

Joe Biden, who spent Thursday lobbying US allies to stay united against Russia, expressed gratitude to US troops stationed in NATO territory and further enjoyed pizza with them. During his visit to Rzeszow, Biden will also be briefed on the humanitarian response to the refugees streaming out of Ukraine. The US President is due in Warsaw on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 2.2 million have entered Poland and many propose to stay in the country. Poland also hosts thousands of additional U.S. troops, beyond the thousands deployed on a rotational basis since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014.

Russia accepts killing 1350 soldiers of its own

Additionally, the Russian Defence Ministry has reportedly acknowledged the killing of more than 1,350 Russian soldiers in the "military operation". As per the media report, at least 1,351 servicemen died and 3,825 were injured.