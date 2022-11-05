Biden Commits 4 Blunders In One Speech; Says General Motors To 'go All Electric By 3035'

US President Joe Biden has made a gaffe again, whilst addressing a crowd in San Diego. The POTUS said that General Motors is "committed to going all electric by 3035." He, however, had said previously said that General Motors was committed to going electric by 2035.

The US President was speaking about the CHIPS and Science act at Viasat Corporate Headquarters, Carlsbad, California. It wasn't a single gaffe in one speech but multiple gaffes in the same speech. The main theme of the speech was highlighting the Biden administration's efforts of bringing back manufacturing into America by use of industrial policy. US has witnessed erosion of its manufacturing sector due to the Ricardian principle of economics. Buisnesses prefer to go to areas with cheap labour, such as China.

Speaking about electric vehicles being manufactured in the US, Biden said, "I invited the CEOs of the auto companies to the White House lawn, in the back — you know, behind the White House. And I talked about automobiles, and they talked about electric vehicles. At the time, Amy Barrett was — Barra — Chairman Barra of General Motors was suing the state of California because you had a higher standard for emissions than the rest of the country, and they said they couldn’t do that," said Biden, talking about chairman of General Motors. However, Amy Barett is not the chairman of General Motors but a justice at the US Supreme Court, the land's highest judicial body. "Well, she left that meeting and she dropped the suit. Called me up and said they’re going to go all electric by 3035. Every other company has signed up to do the same thing," continued Biden. One assumes he meant 2035 and not 3035.

Biden calls PTSD 'PSD'

"You know, I just met a few folks who work with Jill, my wife, the First Lady. She started an outfit called Joining Forces when she was the First Lady to make sure that we took care of the military families while the people were deployed," said Biden. In reality, his wife Jill Biden, did not start the outfit when Biden became president but when Biden served as Vice President i.e when she was the second lady.

Speaking on the topic of suicide prevention amongst veterans and his record on the issue, Biden said, "The American Rescue Plan that I signed, with Mike’s help, invested $17 billion in the VA — Veterans Affairs — mental healthcare and suicide prevention. As a lot of the veterans here know, more vets are dying on a daily bas- — monthly basis from suicide than in war. More are dying from PSD than at war. It was averaging 21 a month." There is nothing called PSD, what he wanted to say was PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder).