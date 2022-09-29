Biden Declares 'major Disaster' In Florida, Approves Funds As Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc

As Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Florida, US President Joe Biden on Thursday declared the tropical storm as a major disaster. In view of the havoc, Biden's administration is sending hundreds of Federal Emergency Management Agency employees to Florida to assure local leaders in Hurricane Ian's pathway that Washington will meet their needs.

According to the White House, President Biden's declaration will bring federal aid to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian as well as individual assistance to residents of nine counties, including Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Hardee. The assistance could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs to assist with disaster recovery.

"For a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period, assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, is authorised at 100 per cent of the total eligible costs," White House said.

Hurricane Ian causes havoc in Florida

The "extremely powerful" Hurricane Ian on Thursday made landfall in southwest Florida flattening homes, uprooting trees and overturning vehicles along the coast near Cayo Costa, West. The storm in the last few hours has rapidly intensified and reached the "Category 5" level with fast wind gusts of up to 155 mph.

The NOAA's GOES-East satellites also captured the eye of Hurricane Ian before it hit the shores of Cayo Costa in southwest Florida and brought winds with speeds up to 241 km per hour.

‘Catastrophic flooding’ in Florida

Quoting National Hurricane Center (NHC), Sputnik on Thursday reported that Hurricane Ian is provoking "catastrophic flooding" in Florida and is further threatening three other states, including Georgia, South and North Carolina.

"Ian producing catastrophic flooding over East-Central Florida. Forecast to produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and gusty winds across portions of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas," the NHC said in an advisory, reported Sputnik.