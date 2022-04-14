Biden Declaring 'genocide' In Ukraine Won't Change US Policy Towards Conflict: White House

US President Joe Biden's declaration that “genocide" is being committted in Ukraine is unlikely to trigger changes in Washington's policy towards the war-torn nation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki asserted on Wednesday. She said that Biden's remark that Russian actions in Ukraine amount to "genocide" should not confuse world leaders. She went on to clarify that the statement by the US President was a reflection of his outrage at the humanitarian atrocities and brutality by the Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine, and added that it was not his personal opinion. Moreover, the US has decided to proceed with a legal process to determine whether genocide was carried out in Ukraine.

"He's the President of the United States and the leader of the free world and he is allowed to make his views known at any point he would like," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"I think we shouldn't misunderstand who he is and where he stands on the totem pole, which is at the top...we are here to implement his views," she later added.

The White House clarification came after Biden called the unwarranted scenes of war uncovered in Ukraine qualify as "genocide". As the reports of devastation emerged from Bucha, Borodyanka and other places, the 79-year-old President told reporters in Iowa that "I called it genocide because it's become clearer and clearer that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting." He was speaking after the main address where he described the aggravation of Russian actions in Ukraine qualify as "genocide." However, Biden fell short of making an official declaration during his speech, adding that he would "let lawyers decide" if the term was appropriate to be used for the gruesome killings in Ukraine. Citing the same, Psaki emphasised that Biden did not make a formal statement, but rather left it to experts to justify using the designation internationally. "I don't think anybody is confused about the atrocities of what we are seeing on the ground," Psaki said.

"President Putin is brutally targeting civilians and brutalizing a country right now. So the President — this President — was speaking to what those atrocities are," she stated.

Biden's comments came just ahead of Washington unveiling its latest military aid package worth $800 million to Ukraine. "It is different than last week, the more evidence that's coming out," he said, adding that "we are going to only learn more and more about the devastation." Meanwhile, Biden's statement garnered immediate praise from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been accusing Russia of committing "genocide" in the embattled country since the last week. "True words or a true leader @POTUS," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. He also thanked the US for the military assistance provided so far "to prevent further Russian atrocities."

Biden authorises $800mn new military aid to Ukraine

Biden on Wednesday approved new military aid package worth $800 million in artillery and helicopters. The new tranche includes advanced artillery systems, artillery rounds, and sophisticated armoured personnel carriers. The defence aid consignment will also include Mi-17 helicopters, unmanned surface vehicles missiles, and high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) or Humvees. Biden signed the aid after a comprehensive discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to coordinate the aid delivery.

(Image: AP)