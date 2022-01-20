Biden Defends US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan: 'I Make No Apologies For What I Did'

As US President Joe Biden completed one year in office on Jan. 20, he starkly defended some of his administration’s widely criticized decisions, including the chaotic and botched up Afghanistan withdrawal saying, "I make no apologies for what I did”. In his speech made at the White House, the US President defiantly iterated that there was “no way to get out of Afghanistan after 20 years easily. Not possible, no matter when you did it. And I make no apologies for what I did.”

"So, we were left with a simple decision. Either follow through on the commitment made by the last administration and leave Afghanistan or say we weren't leaving and commit to another tens of thousands more troops going back to war," Biden claimed. "That was the choice, the real choice. Between leaving or escalating. I was not going to extend this forever war. And I was not extending a forever exit."

Biden stressed that he “felt bad about what's happening in Afghanistan as a result of the incompetence of the Taliban. "I have a great concern for the women and men who were blown up on the line at the airport by a terrorist attack against them," he stated. The US President then blamed the former Trump administration for the chaos caused during the drawdown and made a deal with the Taliban. "Had we not gotten out, the acknowledgment is we`d be putting a lot more forces in,” said Biden. “Do I feel bad [about] what`s happening as a consequence of the incompetence of the Taliban? Yes, I do," he added, saying that there are "a whole range of things around the world, that we can`t solve every problem. And so I don`t view that as a competence issue.”

Biden hailed US troops for 'dangerous evacuation'

As he addressed America on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration, President Joe Biden delivered his fiercest defense yet about the controversy surrounding the deadline to withdraw the US military forces from Afghanistan, which he had argued ended America's longest war in Mideast. "Let me be clear, leaving August the 31st, is not due to an arbitrary deadline. It was designed to save American lives," defiant Biden stressed. He also hailed the "extraordinary success" of the US troops in dangerous evacuation at the Kabul airport. The US leader also registered discontentment on how soon the Afghan army and the Afghan government collapsed.