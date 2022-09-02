Biden Delivers Prime-time Speech On 'soul Of The Nation' To Target Trump's MAGA Influence

US President Joe Biden this week lobbed the MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans as "semi-fascist" in a grave tone, whom he titled a "threat to American democracy." He made a fiery speech to the crowded gymnasiums as midterm elections loomed around the corner. His words left the White House aides, some of whom are his longstanding supporters, in both shock and disbelief. On Saturday, Biden delivered a rare and most 'direct' prime-time address on American democracy from Independence Park in Philadelphia to the in-person audience in front of Independence Hall.

Biden declared to his supporters that the primary reason he was running for the elections was to "restore the soul of the nation" as the MAGA forces “are determined to take this country backwards. "Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception, no right to marry," Biden maintained.

MAGA forces “promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence. They are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country," said Biden.

Delivering the speech just two and a half miles from where he addressed the Americans in 2019, Biden noted, "I want to be very clear upfront — not every Republican is a MAGA Republican," as he spoke during the fall midterm campaign season. While the liberal president of the United States agreed that not every Republican "embraces extreme ideology" he, in the same sentiment, argued that Republican Party has been manipulated by his former adversary Trump.

"MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refused to acknowledge a free election," Biden asserted. "As your president, I will fight for democracy with every fiber of my being, and I'm asking every American to join me."

Biden denounces 'MAGA extremism'

The sitting US president denounced "MAGA extremism" and "semi-fascism" in his 'battle for the soul of the nation' speech which officials had claimed will provide the Americans with some sober reckoning against the anti-democratic forces. They referred, indirectly, to the ex-US commander-in-chief and the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump's support base. Democrats will try to retain control of the House and Senate in midterm elections, the officials had stressed in their statement.

Biden's speech came at a crucial moment and a pivotal point in American history as more citizens now believe that the American democracy is in crisis, and more than 40% maintain in the surveys that there's a possibility of a civil war in the next decade. In his address, the US president promised, that he would not be “obsessed about the past” but “look forward to the future, a future of possibility."

He then warned the American citizens against “MAGA Republicans” and allegedly the "election deniers", many of whom participated in the siege of the Capitol building to halt his presidential certification. Biden outlined the gravity of free and fair elections in a democratic set-up as he argued that the core values of America "are at stake". He discussed the Supreme Court's diabolical ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, noting that the fundamental rights and freedoms in the US are under attack. He rebuked the ideology of originalism, the Federalist Society saying that he was against people who “want to go back to an America where … you can’t access contraception … can’t marry who you love.”

"This is not a speech about the former President (Trump)," a senior Biden administration official had reportedly clarified in a press statement. "This is a speech about democracy," he had said.

Credit: Associated Press

An aberrant moment in time

The 'battle for the soul of the nation' was a dominant theme for Biden's election campaign in the race against his former adversary President Donald Trump. "We are in the battle for the soul of this nation," Biden was previously heard saying in the campaign videos that promised him a victory and eventually an entry into the Oval Office. The visuals demonstrated white American supremacists that marched in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

"I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time," Biden said in his campaign footage.

After he won, the US president declared that he was "in this battle for the soul of America," and that democracy prevailed. In yet another impassioned speech, once again, the Democratic leader underscored the role of public opinion in a democracy. Biden, last week, had implored his supporters that the scenario was no longer a hyperbole, but now "you need to vote to literally save democracy again."

"Will we be a nation of unity, of hope, of optimism – not a nation of anger, violence, hatred and division," Biden said during a campaign rally for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Maryland.

MAGA Republicans have awakened a powerful force in America: the women of this nation. pic.twitter.com/p93C0GmuFQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2022

'Riots' on street if Trump indicted; latter demands to be instated as president 'immediately'

Biden's address to America comes just days after Republican senator Lindsey Graham warned that there might be civil unrest and "riots" on the streets of the United States by the supporters of ex-US president Donald Trump should the latter be indicted for mishandling the classified documents that were seized by the FBI agents during the raid of his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago. In a televised interview with Fox News’ Sunday Night in America, the South Carolina Republican maintained that his colleagues believe that the political system under the ruling of the Democrats has been "weaponized" against Trump.

"If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” Senator Graham warned.

Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP

Republican Pollster Whit Ayers argued in his analysis that the midterm elections were going to be challenging and full of obstacles for the Republican party. "We've never had a former president who has continued to deny that the current president was legitimately elected," Ayers emphasized. "That's never occurred in American history before. And that makes the midterms a different environment than has ever happened before."

Just this week, former Republican leader Trump lashed out on Truth Social, demanding that he be" immediately reinstated" as the president as 2020 elections were rigged. The latter spoke in response to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments on Joe Rogan podcast that on orders of FBI to remain vigilant against Russian disinformation, Facebook removed Hunter Biden's laptop stories off its platform until the elections.