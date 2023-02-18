Biden Directs Security Team To Establish Better Inventory For Airborne Object's Detection

United States President Joe Biden has ordered to US national security team to establish a better inventory of unmanned airborne objects in the airspace to detect these objects. This comes after the US shot down four unidentified objects that were found in the US airspace, reported ANI. After a back-and-forth dialogue and press statement between the two nations, US and China, the US President has suggested upgrading US unmanned airborne objects which can counter airspace invasion.

Taking to social media platforms, the White House wrote, "President Biden has directed his national security team to establish a better inventory of unmanned airborne objects in U.S. airspace, implement further measures to improve our capacity to detect these objects, and update rules for launching and maintaining these objects."

Further, the US President warned if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, " We know that a range of entities operate objects at high altitudes for purposes that are not nefarious. But make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down."

Biden on Chinese Spy Balloon

After the shooting down Chinese spy balloon incident, Joe Biden asserted that the US would also implement further measures to improve the capacity to detect these objects. The Intelligence Community has no indication that the three objects that were shot down in the past days were surveillance craft from China, said the US President while informing about the United States' response to recent aerial objects. Further, Biden added that he has been looking forward to talking with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reported ANI. "We'll also continue to engage with China, as we have through the past two weeks," said Biden adding that US diplomats would stay in touch with Chinese counterparts.