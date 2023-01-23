Biden Directs US Flags To Be Flown Half-staff To Honour Victims Of Monterey Park Shooting

The 72-year-old man suspected of being responsible for the Monterey Park shooting was found dead in a strip mall parking lot. The mass shooting that took place inside Monterey Park dance studio during the Lunar New Year celebration has turned out to be one of the deadliest incidents of mass shooting in the US' history. At least 10 people died and 10 others were left injured in the devastating shooting incident, which took place on Saturday night. Expressing his grief over the tragic incident, US President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Sunday night, ordering the American flag to be flown at half-staff.

According to the LA Times, the Los Angeles authorities identified the Hemet resident, a 72-year-old man named Huu Can Tran, responsible for the Monterey Park shooting. However, a law enforcement source told the news outlet that Tran died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”. The authorities also informed the media that his body was found in a strip mall parking lot near Sepulveda and Hawthorne boulevards in Torrance. The LA authorities are yet to find the motive behind the mass shooting incident. Los Angeles County Sheriff Roberts Luna made it clear that despite the suspect being found dead, the investigation into the tragic incident will continue. “The investigation continues … we want to know how something this awful can happen,” Luna told the media on Sunday.

Tracing the 72-year-old, the LA authorities found out that Tran walked into Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio near Alhambra after committing the mass shooting near Monterey Park. 20 minutes after creating a ruckus in Monterey Park, the shooter killed two more people in the Lai Lai Ballroom. “The suspect walked in there, probably with the intent to kill two more people,” the LA county sheriff told the local reporters on Sunday. “But two community members disarmed him, took possession of his weapon, and the suspect ran away,” Luna added. According to the LA Times, at 1 pm on Sunday, the SWAT team found Tran dead in the parking lot with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”.

American flags are to be flown half-staff

After the news of the tragic incident broke out, the White House Press Secretary revealed that US President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident. After getting all the updates about the tragic incident, Biden proclaimed on Sunday night to keep the flags on US federal government properties, at half-staff, to honour the victims of the tragic California mass shooting. “Flags will remain at half-staff as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence,” Biden’s proclamation reads.

The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 22, 2023

"While there is still much we don’t know about the motive in this senseless attack, we do know that many families are grieving tonight, or praying that their loved one will recover from their wounds," the President wrote in a statement on Sunday evening. Concluding his statement over the issue, the US President wrote, “As we await more crucial information from law enforcement, I want to assure the community of Monterey Park and the broader area that we will support you in every way we can.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris called the tragic Monterey Park shooting “senseless”. The Vice President was addressing a gathering at an event in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday. “All of us in this room and in our country understand this violence must stop. And President Biden and I and our administration will continue to provide full support to the local authorities as we learn more,” Harris asserted.