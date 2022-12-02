As former Republican President Donald Trump announced his reelection bid for the US president bid 2024, the Democrat support base expressed curiosity about whether sitting president Joe Biden will also contest for the office to secure a second term. Biden had told reporters that he plans to announce if he would run for a presidential bid in early 2023, but when asked to give a transparent view, he once again appeared to dismiss the reporters during the White House Tribal Nations Summit.

During the conference aimed at tackling the challenges and issues of the Tribal communities hosted at the Department of the Interior, at the end of Biden's speech, the curious crowd started chanting: "Four more years!" In response to his supporters' query, US President casually noted, "I don't know about that," as he waved a hand, said "thanks" and left the stage, leaving the spectators baffled.

Oldest serving leader in American history

At 80, Biden is the oldest serving leader in American history, and often, speculations have outpoured online about his physical and mental well-being. If he runs for office in the second term, Biden would be aged 86. US President celebrated his 80th birthday this month, and an American newspaper weighed in on the risk of age-related disease and death. Earlier, speaking about whether or not Biden will run for President again, Artie Blanco of Nevada, a member of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee told Associated Press that Biden will officially announce his presidential bid himself.

“We do have a leader of our party, and that is President Biden. So we know that there will be a way in from the White House. Our goal is to have the best calendar that gives our president — when he’s running again — what it looks like for us and for future candidates," said DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee member.

Democratic National Committee officials had also earlier clarified that the updated “Statement of Organization” form filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by Biden’s campaign committee might not likely be a sure sign about his re-election bid. In the document, which said "Biden for President", POTUS reportedly listed current Vice President of the US Kamala Harris as his new VP for the 2024 election and raised speculations that he, for sure, will contest for President in 2024. "This is not a re-election filing. This is just updating the form to change the treasurer's name because the former treasurer is taking a government job,” an official reportedly said, adding that the filing is routine.