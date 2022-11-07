Biden Does It Again! US President Stumbles During A Rally; 'Oops, Steeping On A...'

In a viral video during the US midterms, US President Joe Biden stumbled and fumbled on stage as he was delivering a speech during a rally for New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, November 6. During the campaign, Biden was heard saying, “Oops, stepping on a – hmm – it's black. Anyway," as he was seen tripping on stage. This was shortly after the US President's pledge speech where he said that there would be “no more drilling” in the US.

Joe Biden says there will be 'no more drilling' in America, as he almost falls off stage at NY rallyhttps://t.co/oJxw785Xop pic.twitter.com/WdV0OtUKFM — Christine Burgum (@ChristineBurgum) November 7, 2022

Biden's previous gaffes

This is not the first time that Biden has committed such gaffes. In 2020, Biden claimed he negotiated a climate deal with long-dead Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping. "One of the things I'm proudest of is getting passed, getting moved, getting in control of the Paris Climate Accord, I'm the guy who came back after meeting with Deng Xiaoping and making the case that I believe China will join if we put pressure on them. We got almost 200 nations to join," he said.

In 2021, he forgot the name of his Secretary of Defense while addressing International Women's Day and said, "...so I want to thank you both, and I want to thank the secretary, the former general - I keep calling him general - my... my, er... the guy who runs that outfit over there."

This year he was heard saying, “Representative Jackie — are you here? Where’s Jackie?” peering futilely about the room from his podium. “I think she was going to be here,” said Biden after releasing a lengthy statement mourning Jackie Walorski when she died in a horrific car crash.

He has also several times referred to US Vice President Kamala Harris as the 'President', most recently, at the White House during the Diwali celebration.