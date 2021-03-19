Biden Does Not Regret Calling Putin A 'killer', White House Says He Gave A 'direct Answer'

The White House has said on March 18 that US President Joe Biden does not ‘regret’ calling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “killer”. In the latest diplomatic crisis stoked by Biden since acquiring the presidency, US President said in a televised interview that Putin is a “killer” when questioned about the Russian President’s role in the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Biden also attacked Putin after a US intelligence report stated that Russian leader ‘authorised’ meddling in 2020 US elections and said he will “pay a price.” However, in the aftermath of his whopping remarks, Russia declared its relations with the US in ‘crisis’.

"No, the president gave a direct answer to a direct question," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday when asked by reporters whether there was any regret over Biden's comment. READ | US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting under Biden

Issuing first remarks after being called a “killer” by his American counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 said in televised remarks that it “takes one to know one”. Earlier, in an interview with ABC News, United States President Joe Biden had said Putin would “pay a price” for meddling with the 2020 presidential elections and favouring ex-US President Donald Trump. Further, when the US President was asked if he thought the Putin who has been accused of ordering the opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other rivals is a “killer”, Biden said, “I do.”

Responding to Biden, Vladimir Putin said, “We always see in another person our own qualities and think that he is the same as us” before adding that Moscow would never sever ties with Washington but would work with the United States on terms that are “beneficial” to Russia. Putin also said, “I would say to him: I wish you good health.” READ | Biden meets with UN Security Council members to talk climate

While Putin chose a subtle dig at Biden, other senior Russian lawmakers were comparatively more confrontational. Konstantin Kosachyov, the deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house of the parliament took to Facebook on Thursday and demanded an apology from the US President for his “boorish” allegations. He wrote on social media, “This kind of statement is not acceptable under any circumstances and inevitably sharpen our bilateral relations... I suspect, not the last unless there is an explanation and apology from the American side.”

Russian foreign ministry expects an explanation from US

Russian Foreign Ministry said that it expects an explanation from the United States, as per Interfax report. On March 17, Russia said that it has called its US envoy back to Moscow to "correct Russian-American ties in the crisis" following Biden’s remarks.

In a statement, Russian Embassy said that “Russian Ambassador to the United States A.I.Antonov will fly to Moscow on March 20 for a consultation. During the meetings in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and other departments, it is planned to discuss ways to correct Russian-American ties in the crisis.”

“This situation is a result of Washington's focused policy, which has essentially deliberately led bilateral interaction to a dead-end over recent years. The unconstructive administration course against our country does not suit Russia and the United States, and individual ill-considered statements by American leaders endanger the collapse of already excessively confrontational relations,” the statement added.