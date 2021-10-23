Biden Does Not Want To See Cross-strait Issues Between China, Taiwan Come To Blows: Psaki

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, 22 October, said that US President Joe Biden does not want to see cross-strait issues between China and Taiwan come to blows. Previously, Biden had said that the US has a “commitment” to protect Taiwan against any potential threat from the latter’s neighbour. His comments seem to shake the decade-long “strategic ambiguity” of Washington over its military role in Taiwan during a Chinese attack.

However, on Friday, Psaki told reporters, “I would also note that Secretary [Lloyd] Austin also spoke of this and he said as Secretary of Defense, of course, nobody wants to see cross-Strait issues come to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there is no reason that it should.”

She clarified that “the President (Biden) was not announcing any change in our policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy." Psaki said, "Our defence relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act."

‘No compromise’ on Taiwan, says China

Meanwhile, following Biden remarks at the CNN town hall event, China on Friday said that there is no room for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan. According to Associated Press, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted Beijing’s longstanding claim that the island is its territory. While speaking at a press briefing, Wenbin said that the US should be cautious with its words and actions on the Taiwan issue. He warned America not to send any wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, so as not to seriously damage China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

China has repeatedly asked America to not only recognise the “sensitivity” of the China-Taiwan issue but also warned Washington to “abide by the one-China principle”. Previously as well, Wenbin had said that China has “no room” for compromise on issues involving its core interests. “The US should act and speak cautiously on the Taiwan issue,” he had said.

China-US tensions over Taiwan

It is to mention that tensions between China and Taiwan have gained momentum since October 1 after the former flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence zone. This was followed by the latter's dependence on the US for military support. Meanwhile, self-ruled Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly expressed willingness to remain independent against the Chinese goal of 'reunification.' On the other hand, US and China have remained geopolitical rivals for decades and relations between them have further frayed due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea fuelled by Chinese engagement in testing high-tech projectiles.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP