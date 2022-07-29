Biden Draws Flack For Saying It 'doesn't Sound Like Recession' In US Amid Looming Crisis

US President Joe Biden drew flack on social media for saying it “doesn’t sound like a recession” in the country even after new data showed the American economy contracting for the second quarter in a row. While Biden along with other officials of his administration tried to soothe the concerns of US citizens, they also put forth many positive ‘facts’ about the country’s economy including an increase in employment. While delivering remarks to the press on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Biden started off by saying that foreign corporations are seeking to invest in the US.

He went on to claim that the US is undergoing the “strongest rebound in American manufacturing in over three decades, creating over 613,000 manufacturing jobs”. Biden promoted the recently-unveiled “CHIPS bill” claiming that it would create “another $72 billion for incentives and tax credits to expand semiconductor production." He reiterated that the inflation Reduction Act would add “another $370 billion in clean energy tax credits in reconciliation, including incentives to accelerate domestic production of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and critical materials processing."

Biden concluded the presser saying, "That doesn’t sound like a recession to me” before walking off without acknowledging the journalists clamouring for him."

Shortly after his presser with the media, Biden, however, was lambasted on social media by Republicans and other Conservatives with numbers indicating that the US might be in recession. Ridiculing Biden, one user wrote, “It’s reassuring to be lied to in such a calm and grandfatherly way”. People have also called Biden “out of touch”.

Another internet user wrote, “No it's not a recession. Biden has decided that despite a hundreds years of economic consensus, that isn't a recession. A recession is now defined as something that makes no factual sense”.

Biden avers US economy 'on right path'

As Americans grew increasingly worried over the country's economic situation, Biden attempted to instil optimism by saying, "Even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure. Our job market remains historically strong, with unemployment at 3.6% and more than 1 million jobs created in the second quarter alone".

