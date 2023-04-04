Biden Drops & Chases Challenge Coin During Awkward Exchange With Military Officer: WATCH

US President Joe Biden is known for his goof-ups, stumbles and even his butterfingers. On Monday, the US President accidentally dropped and chased a challenge coin as it rolled away with the wind. The video of the whole ordeal started circulating online instantly and the netizens were left in complete splits. As the oldest sitting president of the United States tried to board his Air Force One, he dropped his challenger and bent down to retrieve it. In the midst of all the chaos, Biden failed a handoff with US Air Force Col. Ethan P. Hinkins making their exchange awkward.

After picking up the coin, Biden was greeted by Hinkins before he met a group of Minnesota lawmakers at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, The New York Post reported. RNC Research, a Twitter handle managed by the Republican National Committee, shared the video of the whole ordeal. “Dropped something!” RNC Research captioned the image. The video has over 80,000 views and around 400 likes. A challenge coin is a small coin or medallion that bears an organisation’s insignia or emblem. In the past, Biden has given out several presidential coins in his tenure. Some of the receivers include the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I know my son would want me to give this to you because, on the back of it, I have the state of Delaware and the 261st [Army] unit my son served with,” the President told the pope during his trip to the Vatican in 2021.

Coin has been part of the American military tradition

According to the US Department of Defence, the coin has been part of the American military tradition for centuries. The Challenger coin is meant to instil pride and honour the valour of the soldiers. The coins are awarded by the presidents to honour the receiver’s hard work and excellence. While it is still not clear when the tradition started, many believe that it dates back to World War I when the US started building up its Army Air Service.

According to The New York Post, during his trip to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also received a challenge coin from his American counterpart. The US President has also given coins to athletes like the NBA’s Stephen Curry and celebrities such as the Korean K-pop group BTS. On Monday, the US President gave a challenge coin to Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Kristen M. Maloney, The New York Post reported.