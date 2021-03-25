Biden Eager To Fix 'broken Immigration System', Says White House Amid Increasing Unrest

US President Joe Biden is eager for Congress to fix the “broken immigration system” in the US and has already sent in legislation for the same, the White House said on March 24. The statement comes in the light of the recent protests which saw hundreds of thousands of Indian-American doctors coalesced to streets to demand the elimination of the existing per country quota for Green cards. Backed by several Indian-American lawmakers, Biden has promised “faster processing” of documents to end the colossal green card backlog.

“The president... believes that there should be faster processing, that our immigration system is broken at many levels and of the system and that he is eager for Congress to move forward with action there," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference. READ | Italy PM on vaccinations, restrictions and Biden

Speaking to reporters, Psaki also emphasised that one major reason that the Biden Administration wanted to push for immediate action on Immigration was to expatiate the processing of visas on several levels. Despite proposing the ambitious Immigration Bill, the Biden administration has been lampooned for inordinate delays in the issuance of employment authorisation cards to H4 and L2 visa holders, a significant number of whom are Indian women. The increasing delays in the process have also caught the eye of several Indian American lawmakers who have pointed out that the delays would only result in the loss of top talent, especially in Silicon Valley.

Biden's Citizenship Bill

In January, the Joe Biden administration had introduced the US Citizenship Act of 2021 that will most likely benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US. This bill proposes to eliminate the per-country cap for employment-based green cards. The ones who are waiting for a Green Card for over a decade would receive legal permanent residency soon after they are exempted from the visa cap.

The bill first needs to be passed by Congress, House of Representatives and the Senate then will reach the White House for President Biden to sign into law. If it happens, it would bring citizenship to millions of foreign nationals, including 11 million undocumented migrants and legal settlers.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)