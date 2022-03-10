Biden Embraces Cryptocurrency, Inks Executive Order Ensuring Development Of Digital Assets

The United States President Joe Biden has inked an Executive Order (EO) on Wednesday establishing a plan to handle the probable dangers and advantages of digital assets, including cryptocurrency, in order to assist America, to maintain its leadership in the global financial system and technology frontier. Further, putting an urgency on the research and development of a prospective digital US dollar.

As per the White House, the executive order establishes a national policy for digital assets based on six key priorities, such as, consumer and investor protection; economic stability; illicit finance; US leadership in the world financial system as well as economic competitiveness; financial inclusion and responsible innovation.

Executive order on Cryptocurrency and Digital Dollar

Further, in a fact sheet, the White House said, “Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, have seen explosive growth in recent years, surpassing a 3-trillion-US dollar market cap last November.” It went on to add that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or nearly 40 million citizens, have invested in, traded, or utilized cryptocurrencies. "The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and at the technological frontier,” according to the White House, "but it also has substantial implications for consumer protection, financial stability, national security, and climate risk."

Meanwhile, the order instructs the US government to analyse the technological infrastructure and capacity requirements for a future US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), as well as encouraging the Federal Reserve to undertake its research, development, and evaluation activities for a US CBDC.

During a telephonic conversation with the media on Tuesday, a senior US administration official noted that they are placing the greatest priority on the effort to analyse the possible advantages and hazards of a digital dollar on "payment systems, on financial stability, on national security," ANI reported. The official even added that they are continuously reviewing and monitoring any events that pertain to one of their basic policy objectives, "which is to maintain the centrality of the dollar in global financial markets and in the global economy."

As per the White House, over 100 nations are now studying or piloting central bank digital currencies for cross-border as well as domestic usage, and many of these nations are also collaborating to establish standards for CBDC design and cross-border systems.

