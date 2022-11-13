As Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda, POTUS expressed great satisfaction with the results. He said Republican Party would now need to decide "who they are". His remarks came following Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada that gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep the Senate. According to multiple media reports, the 58-year-old Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member amid soaring gas prices and inflation in the region.

Despite this, she registered a major victory against the frustrated Republicans who were confident that Masto would be defeated. "I feel good. I’m looking forward to the next couple of years," Biden said in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, during the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He said winning the 51st seat from the Georgia runoff would be important and allow Democrats to boost their standing on Senate committees. “It’s just simply better. The bigger the number, the better," he noted. Democrats now have 50 Senate seats to Republicans' 49 seats.

Chuck Schumer says voters rejected “extremist MAGA Republicans”

Notably, Democrats registered major victories in several important places including Pennsylvania, where Lt. Governor John Fetterman defeated celebrity heart surgeon, Dr Mehmet Oz. The defeat of the 62-year-old leader came despite being endorsed by former US President Trump. Besides, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly won reelection by about five percentage points. Referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer said voters had rejected “extremist MAGA Republicans.” “We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Saturday night. “The American people rejected — soundly rejected — the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country." "We knew that the negativity, the nastiness, the condoning of Donald Trump’s big lie — and saying that the elections were rigged when there’s no proof of that at all — would hurt Republicans, not help them,” Schumer said. “But too many of them, and their candidates, fell into those traps.”

Image: Twitter/@WhiteHouse