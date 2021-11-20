Biden Extends Warm Wishes To Sikh Community On Guru Nanak Dev's 552nd Birth Anniversary

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Friday, 19 November, extended their warm wishes to the Sikh community on the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. In a statement, Biden emphasised that Guru Nanak’s “visionary message” of equality, peace, and service is as important today as it was five centuries ago. He also stressed that Sikhs continue to strengthen communities worldwide.

Biden said, “Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to the Sikh community on the 552nd anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith. Guru Nanak’s visionary message of equality, peace, and service is as important today as it was five centuries ago.”

“His teachings emphasise the dignity and equal rights of all people, empowerment of women and girls, interfaith cooperation, and acts of service to support those in need. By living these and other core values of their faith, Sikhs continue to strengthen communities throughout the United States and the world,” he added.

PM Modi recalls Guru Nanak’s ‘pious thoughts’

It is to mention that Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as ‘Gurupurab’ is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Guru Nanak Dev ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. Celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti are carried out with much enthusiasm across the world by the Sikh community. As a part of the celebrations, 'Akhand Path' for 48 hours is held followed by a procession called 'Nagarkirtan', a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti takes place. During this while, the holy Guru Granth Sahib is placed in a palanquin and taken out in a procession.

PM Narendra Modi also extended his greetings, recalling Guru Nanak's pious thoughts and noble ideas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating." Apart from the PM, several other ministers and leaders also extended their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Calling Guru Nanak a symbol of justice, righteousness, and compassion, Union Home minister Amit Shah said that Guru Nanak Dev will always inspire people.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)

