Biden Extends Wishes On Vesak; Calls It A 'sacred Day' To Reflect On Buddha's Teaching

On the occasion of Vesak, which honours the birth, enlightenment, and passing of the Buddha, United States President Joe Biden sent greetings to the Buddhist community across the world on Monday. He said, “Jill and I extend warm wishes to Buddhists in the United States and around the world as they celebrate Vesak. This sacred day is a time to reflect on the Buddha’s teachings, including the need to work for peace and justice, recognize our common humanity, respect and preserve the nature that surrounds us, and cultivate humility and compassion.”

“The Buddha taught that we are but guests visiting this world, and for over 2,500 years, those who adhere to these teachings have enriched and strengthened this world we share. As we mark Vesak, we honour the American Buddhists who contribute so much to our country and advance our common values,” he added.

Vesak or Buddha Purnima is an auspicious day to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, according to the Vedic literature. Buddha Purnima falls on ‘Purnima’ or full moon night. While Biden sent his greetings to the entire Buddhist community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima.

PM Modi visited Buddha’s birthplace

The Prime Minister arrived at the birthplace of Lord Buddha and was welcomed by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. PM Modi also offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple along with Deuba. He was previously welcomed by the senior delegation in Lumbini. Taking to Twitter after concluding the trip, PM Modi had said, “My Nepal visit on Buddha Purnima has been a special one. I would like to thank PM @SherBDeuba, the wonderful people and Government of Nepal for the affection.” Earlier, PM Modi performed Bhoomi Poojan to lay the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage, being built at the initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.

Image: AP

