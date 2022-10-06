US President Joe Biden has been criticised over his response to journalists who were asking him questions while being ushered out of a White House abortion task force meeting. As Biden chose not to respond to questions from reporters, he said, "Among the only press in the world that does this. seriously. seriously." Biden complaining about journalists shouting questions has gone viral on social media.

In the video that surfaced on Twitter, Biden smirked as the reporters tried to ask him questions. He further said that "they are the only press in the world that does this" as he did not respond to their questions. Since being shared on the microblogging site, the video has garnered more than 42K views and over 1300 likes.

Joe Biden watches idly as the press is manhandled out of the room.



"Among the only press in the world that does this," Biden complains as reporters shout questions. pic.twitter.com/pgXODuDuAz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2022

Netizen react

One user wrote, "He forgets that he works for us the American people, he should have to answer questions but his whole presidency he turns his back on us and doesn't answer." Another user wrote, "Love him or hate him Trump answered questions." A third user tweeted, "Only leader in the world who is too afraid to take questions." Another netizen tweeted, "He is criticizing press. Wow. Thats bold as they have covered for him. Dangerous." John Cooper, a communications official for the Heritage Foundation, said, "This guy routinely hides from the press, rarely takes questions, almost never does pressers, and has the gall to criticize them for trying to ask questions on one of the few opportunities they get." Republican Communicator Matt Whitlock in a tweet wrote, "That pesky Freedom of the Press, right."

US Vice President attends abortion task force meeting

Notably, the abortion task force meeting at the White House was attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and others. During the meeting, US President Biden termed Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade ruling "fairly extreme," as per the Fox News report. He also criticized Republican leaders of the Senate who brought the legislation to limit abortion after 15 weeks nationally.

