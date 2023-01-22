Biden Faces Flak For Optimism Over ‘America’s Future’ As He Completes Two Years In Office

US President Joe Biden marked the first half of his four-year presidential term by sharing that he has high hopes for the country’s future. Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Biden said that with two years already in, he has “never been more optimistic about America's future.”

The 80-year-old president continued his optimism in a series of tweets in which he subtly bragged about the milestones achieved by the administration under him. “Two years devoted to making this country work for middle- and working-class families,” he wrote.

In another tweet, Biden said that the US was heading towards stable economic growth. “Annual inflation has fallen for six straight months and gas is down $1.70 from its peak. We are successfully moving from economic recovery to stable growth,” he tweeted. However, POTUS' optimism for the American dream was quickly shattered by critics, who responded with complaints about rising prices. “Gas is up 40 cents from last month and eggs are $9,” said comedian Tim Young.

“Mr President, The damage you caused to our Economy in 2 years, it's out of imagination like your hilarious tweets,” tweeted Naoufal Houjami, Mayor of Houston Candidate for 2023. “Fuel prices rising AGAIN, food prices higher, energy prices keep going up, property taxes increased again! But yeah keep on lying to the people,” said Joe Billie, a Republican Pennsylvania congressional candidate.

Two years in, and I've never been more optimistic about America's future. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2023

Two years devoted to making this country work for middle- and working-class families. pic.twitter.com/7xN1dzNzV2 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2023

Biden's classified documents scandal

Biden’s wishfulness about the future comes at a complicated time for him amid a trove of classified material having been found at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, and his Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC. Experts believe that the scandalous discovery could make it difficult for the octogenarian president to secure another term.

“It certainly, I think, undermines a core part of our attack on President Trump, and because the White House made such hay about Trump’s classified documents obviously it’s all fair and well that they’re gonna put the target on Biden,” one longtime Democratic Congressman told the New York Post.