Biden Faces Flak Over 'COVID-19 Is Over' Remark As US Still Recording 400 Deaths Per Day

US President Joe Biden is facing strong criticism after he claimed in an interview that "the COVID-19 pandemic is over". The President made the statement on Wednesday during an interview conducted by CBS on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.

During the auto-show which drew thousands of visitors, Biden said, “We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lotta work on it. But the pandemic is over.” He further stated that everybody seemed to be in “pretty good shape” and that “no one's wearing masks”.

Biden slammed over his 'irresponsible' remark

The Internet slammed the POTUS over his 'Irresponsible' remark claiming that COVID-19 "is over", even as the US is still recording an average of more than 400 deaths per day from COVID-19, according to New York Times data, and over 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

One Twitter user pointed out, “Joe Biden says COVID pandemic is over and teachers are still being fired for not being vaccinated!!”

Another wrote, “Although I voted for Biden. I have to strongly respectfully disagree with his statements last night on 60 minutes with his take on the pandemic. When you have thousands of U.S. citizens dying weekly (9/11 numbers) the pandemic is not over. Not to mention long haul symptoms.”

Biden claiming the pandemic is over is an enormous spit in the face of everyone currently infected, those who will inevitably become infected (or re-infected for that matter), those who have lost loved ones to covid, and those suffering from long covid. — Stephen O’Connor (@TheStephenator) September 19, 2022

President Biden had earlier spent more than two weeks isolating himself in the White House after contracting COVID twice, starting in July. His wife, the First Lady of the US, Jill Biden had also tested positive for coronavirus in August.