Biden Fires Trump's Social Security Officer For Laxity Of Duty After He Refused To Resign

In a major jolt against the Former American President, Donald Trump appointed Social Security Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, his successor Joe Biden, on Saturday, terminated the former after he refused to resign from his post. According to the US White House statement, Biden asked Deputy Commissioner David Black to resign which he accepted, however, Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul refused to accept Biden's suggestion which paves the path of his termination. The White House noted that both the officers were involved in weakening and politicising Social Security payments.

Kilolo Kijakazi to hold the position of Social Security Commissioner

Subsequently, President Biden named Kilolo Kijakazi-- who currently holds the office of deputy commissioner for US retirement and disability policy at the Social Security Administration-- as acting commissioner while the administration conducts a search for a permanent commissioner and deputy commissioner.

Republicans come in support of Trump era officers

Biden’s move got immediate support from the Democratic senator who would be in charge of confirming a successor to Saul. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers accused Biden of politicizing the agency and pointed to Saul's confirmation by a bipartisan Senate vote in 2019. Saul was confirmed by a Senate vote of 77-16 in 2019 to a six-year term that would have expired in January 2025, tweeted Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Social Security Commissioner Saul has bipartisan backing / I’m hrg Pres Biden may oust him which wld b outrageous Saul was confirmed by Senate in 2019 w a vote of 77 to 16 to 6yr term that doesn’t expire til January 19, 2025/ DONT POLITICIZE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMIN — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 9, 2021

"Every president should choose their personnel as per country's vision"

Reacting to the latest development, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said, "Every president should choose the personnel that will best carry out their vision for the country." "To fulfil President Biden’s bold vision for improving and expanding Social Security, he needs his people in charge," Wyden added, pledging to work to confirm a new commissioner “as swiftly as possible."

