US President Joe Biden is fully aware of his predecessor's arraignment and will "obviously" catch part of the news, but the White House maintained it is not his sole focus for the day.

“The president’s going to focus on the American people like he does every day. This is not something that is a focus for him," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN. “Of course, this is playing out on many of the networks here on a daily basis for hours and hours, so obviously, he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day, but this is not his focus for to."

Donald Trump Jr. asks people to sign a petition named 'stop the political persecution of Donald Trump'

Former US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. has asked people to sign a petition named "stop the political persecution of Donald Trump". The former US President is currently in Manhattan to surrender before the court. It is being reported that he will plead "not guilty". "My father, President Trump is expected to be arraigned at 2:15 today. Sign the petition to defend the Constitution and stop the political persecution of President Trump and the other political persecutions this opens the door for in the future!!! Enough!" Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

My father, President Trump is expected to be arraigned at 2:15 today. Sign the petition to defend the Constitution and stop the political persecution of President Trump and the other political persecutions this opens the door for in the future!!! Enough!https://t.co/NfKWX5TnCk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2023

Case against Trump is poltical persecution, claims his son

Along with his tweet, he shared a link of the petition. "Donald J. Trump, a former President of the United States, was just arraigned on unprecedented criminal charges by a rogue Soros-backed prosecutor in New York City. The American justice system is supposed to be about fairness, not politics. This is a despicable case of political prosecutors taking out candidates they don’t like," reads the petition.

The petition, which was promoted by Donald Trump Jr., cites a statement from Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), arguing that politically motivated harassment by local prosecutors against a President is unacceptable. The petition claims that such actions are more typical of authoritarian regimes rather than democratic societies.

The ACLJ, a legal organization that advocates for constitutional rights, emphasizes the importance of an impartial justice system that adheres to the rule of law and the Constitution. The petition asks individuals to support the organization's stance against political bias in the justice system and to demand that prosecutors stop the political persecution of President Trump, whom they allege is being targeted by Soros-backed prosecutors. Polls are indicating that at least from a electoral perspective, Trump is beniffiting from this indictment.