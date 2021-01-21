Biden Gives A Powerful Speech As US President; Here Are The Top 10 Quotes

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. In his address, he highlighted the importance of democracy and unity. He pledged to not merely lead by the “example of our power, but by the power of our example.''

Top quotes from Biden's speech

The newly minted President also referenced the current plight of the US and noted that the country has much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain. Further, Biden recognized divisive times in US history, but assured that unity has always been the solution of the crisis. Here are 10 powerful quotes from Biden’s speech.

“We'll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security”. “America has been tested, and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again”. “Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson. There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and profit. Each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans, especially as leaders ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies”. “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation”. “Today we celebrate a triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, a cause of democracy”. “This is America's Day. This is democracy's day. A day of history and hope”. “I know forces that divide us are deep & they are real. But I also know they are not new”. “The predicaments currently facing the nation are historic. Few Americans have found a time more challenging than the time we are in now”. “Uniting to fight the foes we face”. “And today, we marked the swearing-in of the first woman in the American history elected to national office - vice president Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change”.

