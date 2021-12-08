Biden Govt Meets With Big Tech Firms On Cybersecurity, Seeks 'operational Collaboration'

The Biden administration has been taking steps in order to protect the data of US networks from hackers. In the latest development, senior officials of the United States administration had a meeting with executives of 13 big technology companies to seek private help to protect the data from hackers, reported Politico. The senior officials have met with executives from companies including Google, Juniper Networks and Mandiant.

The officials from the Biden administration who participated in the meeting with cybersecurity companies included Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and other officials, as per the report. The meeting between the US administration officials and firms was aimed to have ties between the government and private sector for protecting the infrastructure of the United States. Reportedly, the partnership between the Biden administration and these companies might help the US with new technology that would be able to stop ransomware.

Furthermore, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas highlighted that the meeting aimed to increase a "spirit of partnership" to "actual operational collaboration", as per Politico report. Mayorkas told Politico that the participants of the meeting lauded the efforts of the government while addressing the cyber security threats. Meanwhile, a DHS official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that the meeting was part of their efforts in preventing the urgent threats.

Biden meets private tech companies

Earlier in August, US President Joe Biden held a meeting with the country’s top tech executives to address the cyber security threats. The meeting was aimed at discussing opportunities to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity in partnership and individually. After the meeting, the White House announced that Google had pledged to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, aimed to secure the software supply chain and expand zero-trust programs, according to AP. Microsoft pledged to invest $20 billion in cybersecurity, as well as make available $150 million in technical services to assist the US government to boost their cybersecurity. IBM assured to train 150,000 people in cybersecurity for over three years.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP