Biden Govt To Reinstate Trump-era 'Remain In Mexico' Policy For Asylum Seekers

While re-implementing the Trump-era contentious "Remain in Mexico" policy, the Biden administration announced on Thursday that asylum seekers who have been attempting to enter the United States over its southern border will once again be returned back to Mexico when their applications are being processed. The 'Remain in Mexico Policy' will again start from next week in San Diego, as well as the Texas towns of Laredo, Brownsville, and El Pas.

Further, in view of the US' commitments, Mexico's foreign relations secretary stated that the country will accept returns, which are scheduled to commence next week, "for humanitarian reasons and for temporary stays," AP reported.

The US and Mexican administrations have decided to resume the program, which was instated by former president Donald Trump in 2019 and was previously suspended by Joe Biden when he assumed charge, after he described it as "inhumane", as per BBC. Earlier, approximately 70,000 refugees and migrants have been affected by the policy.

Illegal border crossings dropped substantially in 2019 after Mexico agreed to the policy's quick expansion in response to Trump's threat of additional tariffs. While waiting for shelter in Mexico, asylum seekers were subjected to severe violence and encountered a number of legal challenges, including a lack of access to lawyers and case data.

Supreme Court ordered to continue the Remain in Mexico Policy

The program “had endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, pulled resources and personnel away from other priority efforts, and did not address the root causes of irregular migration,” Guardian reported while quoting Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary. Meanwhile, Republicans in Missouri and Texas, on the other hand, sued the Biden administration in federal court to prevent the return to Mexico policy from being scrapped, alleging that it would put an excessive burden on them from new immigrants.

In August, the Supreme Court agreed with the states and issued an order forcing the federal government to continue the policy. Since then, federal authorities were in talks with their Mexican peers about resuming the initiative.

According to the Washington Post, single adult migrants will be the primary target of deportation under the renewed agreement, with those sent receiving COVID vaccines. Mexico would also welcome asylum seekers from Spanish-speaking nations. Concerns that refugees may be forced to linger in Mexico have prompted the US to commit to completing their claims within 180 days. The United States Department of Justice has assigned 22 immigration judges to these cases.

