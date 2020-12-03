Biden Hails Neera Tanden, Says She Will Create A Budget Reflecting Values Of America

US President-elect Joe Biden recently said that Indian-origin Neera Tanden understands the struggles of working Americans because she has lived them. Earlier this week, Biden had formally announced Tanden’s nomination as the head of Office of Management and Budget (OMB). While hailing Tanden for her “brilliant policy mind,” Biden said that she will always be motivated to help the families and create a budget, that reflects the values of America.

Speaking in a video message, Biden said, “I have known Neera for a long time. A brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across government. She was raised by a single mom on food stamps -- an immigrant from India who struggled, worked hard and did everything she could for her daughter to live out the American dream, and Neera did just that”.

He added, “She will be in charge of laying out the budget that will help us control the virus and deal with the economic crisis and build back better. But above all, she believes what I believe: A budget should reflect our values”.

Further, Biden also highlighted that Tanden would be the first woman of colour and from South Asia to lead the OMB. Meanwhile, Tanden is a policy-making veteran and is a close ally of Hillary Clinton. She had also contributed to the passing of the Obama Administration's OBAMACARE.

Biden unveils his economic team

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Biden also unveiled his high-profile and experienced team. Biden exuded confidence that his team will create a recovery for all and get the country’s economy moving again. His economic team includes Janet Yellen as the Treasury Secretary, Indian-American Neera Tanden as the Director of Office of Management and Budget, Wally Adeyemo the as Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Cecilia Rouse as the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, and Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey as members of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Biden described his team as a first-rate team that will steer the country through the ongoing economic crisis and help build the economy back better than before. “This team is tested and experienced. It includes groundbreaking Americans who come from different backgrounds but share my core economic vision that given a fair shot and equal chance, there’s nothing beyond the capacity of the American people. Let’s not forget that the middle class built this country and unions built the middle class,” he said.

