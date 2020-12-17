Biden Hails One-time Rival As Transportation Nominee, Calls Him 'new Voice With New Ideas'

The US President-elect Joe Biden introduced his one-time rival in Democratic primary Pete Buttigieg as the nominee for transportation secretary and hailed the 38-year-old as “new voice with new ideas” in the country’s fight against economic equality, racism, and climate change. On December 16, while introducing his picks, the President-elect also said that by the time he completes his administration, it would include more women and people of colour than ever and thus including, “a Cabinet that is opening doors and breaking down barriers, and accessing the full brains and talent we have so much of.”

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and first openly gay person to be confirmed by the US Senate to a position in the Cabinet, Buttigieg according to Biden is “determined to move past old politics.” The president-elect not only wants to introduce standard transportation fixes but as per reports, he also wants to create a number of jobs to rectify the damage of COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors. Moreover, Biden wants to create green jobs by making environmentally friendly retrofits along with public works improvements.

“We need someone who knows how to work with state, local and federal agencies,” Biden said, while also noting that highways are in disrepair and some bridges “are on the verge of collapse.”

Buttigieg on Biden’s appointment

While the president-elect noted that most of the United States including his home state Delaware is currently facing the risk on rising sea levels, Buttigieg said that “at its best” it is the transportation sector that makes “American dream” come true. From getting goods to creating “good-paying” jobs, the 38-year-old not only catalogued the benefits of handling the transportation sector well but also mentioned what could happen “at its worst”.

“At its best, transportation makes the American dream possible, getting people and goods to where they need to be, directly and indirectly creating good-paying jobs,” Buttigieg said. “At its worst, misguided policies and missed opportunities can reinforce racial, economic and environmental injustice, dividing or isolating neighbourhoods, undermining government’s basic role to empower everyone to thrive.”

(with inputs from agencies)

