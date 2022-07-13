United States President Joe Biden hailed the American military and intelligence officials for carrying out strikes and eliminating the leader of the Islamic State group in Syria, Maher al-Agal. After Pentagon's successful counter-terrorism operation in Syria, the US Central Command said that al-Agal was killed on Tuesday and an unidentified senior IS official was severely injured. The Pentagon also stated that there were no civilian casualties in the mission in Jindaris, a northwestern town in Syria near the Turkish border.

Hailing the mission, Bidden said, “Today, the men and women of the US military and of our intelligence community successfully executed an airstrike against one of the top leaders of ISIS, Maher al-Agal.”

Noting that US counter-terrorism operation was a success, Biden emphasised that al-Agal’s death in Syria removes a crucial terrorist off the field and significantly impacted ISIS’ ability to plan, resource and even conduct operations in the region. In a statement published on Tuesday, Biden even recalled the February operation carried out by the US military which killed ISIS’s overall leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Biden went on to stress that US missions send a "powerful message to all the terrorists" who threaten America and its interests across the globe.

He further said, “This airstrike represents the culmination of determined and meticulous intelligence work and stands as a testament to the bravery and skill of our armed forces.”

According to him, the latest US strikes in Syria demonstrate that the US does not require thousands of troops in combat missions to identify and eliminate threats to Washington. Biden said, “On behalf of the American people, whose lives they protect every day, I thank them for their service, their dedication, their professionalism, and for the teamwork that led to this successful outcome.”

“The American people — and our allies and partners — are safer today because of their actions,” he added.

Who was Maher al-Agal?

Al-Agal was a former prominent commander of the Islamic State group during the group’s control of Raqqa and was since then, deployed further north to Afrin in 2020 under Turkish-backed forces, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is a war monitor. Recently, al-Agal was also a commander in a faction supported by Turkish forces, named Jaysh Al-Sharqiyyah.

Image: AP