Biden Halts Plans For Border Wall That Threatened Historic US-Mexico Friendship Park

The United States administration on Thursday, August 4, has decided to put on hold the plans for a double border wall that critics claim would essentially obliterate a 51-year-old seaside park that represents goodwill between Washington and Mexico City. According to a press release, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) halted "all primary and secondary border barrier construction in the area immediately surrounding Friendship Park, a half-acre binational park” situated along the US-Mexico border in the San Diego-Tijuana area, to interact with community stakeholders and to talk about the planned construction to reestablish barrier sections in this area.

Before deciding on a wall design for oceanfront Friendship Park, which then-first lady Pat Nixon opened in the year 1971, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus stated that he wanted to hear the community's issues. San Diego and Tijuana were once freely accessible to park visitors, but over the past 15 years, access from the United States has increasingly decreased and has been completely cut off for more than two years, Associated Press reported.

CBP Commissioner Magnus said, “We have heard concerns about the project as currently planned, and it is important to me to be responsive to the local community on this issue. I look forward to continued conversations with the community regarding this project during the pause,” as per the release.

The park will be open for at least two days each month: CBP

Furthermore, in the release, it has been stated that CBP is dedicated to maintaining the accessibility of Friendship Park and, following the completion of the barrier construction, CBP is committed to opening the park for at least two days each month, reopening it to the general public for the first time since 2019.

Magnus, a former Tucson, Arizona, police chief who assumed his current position in December, issued the halt order a week after Friends of Friendship Park representatives met with Border Patrol personnel to request a 120-day suspension of construction, which was about to start, Associated Press reported.

Although its design has not been disclosed, Friends of Friendship Park claims Border Patrol officials informed the group last week that it would consist of two tightly spaced, 30-foot-high steel bollards, similar to the hundreds of miles of wall built during Donald Trump's presidency. However, the double wall at Friendship Park is currently shorter or more transparent.

In addition to this, Rev. John Fanestil of Friends of Friendship Park stated during a press conference last week that views from Tijuana will be significantly decreased. Fanestil praised the construction halt on Thursday, calling it "a step in the right direction," but Friends of Friendship Park claimed that opening the park just twice a month, as CBP had promised, would not be enough to accommodate community events, a binational garden of native plants, and cross-border religious services, Associated Press reported.

When he took office, US President Joe Biden immediately put a stop to border wall building, one of Trump's top domestic goals. However, he has occasionally permitted work under extremely specific conditions.

(Image: AP)