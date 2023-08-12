Biden, Harris 'deeply Concerned' Over Hawaii Wildfires, But Why Aren't They Visiting Maui?

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would not be travelling to Maui in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires as they “don’t want to distract” from the ongoing rescue efforts. The statement by the US VP comes five days later since the wildfires began.

According to the US Drought Monitor, most of Maui has been experiencing an "abnormally dry" level of drought since the beginning of August. However, a part of Maui reached a "severe drought" level on Tuesday, August 8, followed by terrible wildfires and at least 1,000 people remain unaccounted for, reported The Independent.

Why US Pres and VP not going to Maui?

While giving an explanation on the serious matter of Hawaii wildfires, Harris said, "We don’t want to distract from the resources that need to go into the victims of this tragedy, and of course, the needs of the first responders have to be able to focus on that issue and not worry about focusing on us [because] we’re there, " reported CSPAN. The statement by the US VP was made before boarding Air Force Two for Chicago on August 11.

She also shared that their administration has been arranging federal resources to swiftly get there to support the work in terms of recovery but to just support the folks on the ground. Further, she added that she and Biden have been “deeply concerned” over the blaze that has claimed 67 lives and even destroyed a beloved historic town.

Joe Biden expands US aid for Hawaii as wildfires grip Maui

Amid the raging wildfires in Hawaii's historic town Maui, US President Biden has issued a federal disaster declaration for the islands on Thursday, August 10, reported CNN. The US government has also supplied d food and water to support 5,000 people for five days.

Meanwhile, the search operations are underway as nearly 1,000 people remain missing, as per the local news channel. According to Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, the number of deceased would likely rise, as the current toll only accounts for those found outside of buildings.

Authorities have been waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to continue to scan through the burned-out structures, said the Mayor. Meanwhile, a communications consultant for Maui Rescue Mission, Lauren Henrie said, "We as a local nonprofit are not able to even access anything west of Maalaea. West Maui is completely cut off from communication and power,” reported CNN. "We are looking at years, years of recovery here," she added.