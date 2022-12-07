Biden Has 'more Important Things To Do' Than Visit US-Mexico Border, See Migrant Crisis

US President Biden said Tuesday said that he will not visit the US-Mexico border or take stock of the migrant spill situation there because he has “more important things” to do.

At the White House lawn, as he departed for the day trip to Arizona, US President was asked by American reporters: “Why go to a border state and not visit the border?” To this, Biden replied, “Because there are more important things going on. They are going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise in the state.”

Biden's remark attracted widespread backlash from the Americans who reminded their commander-in-chief about the record illegal crossings at the country's Southern border. He, although, dismissed the urgency surrounding the migrant crisis, and instead talked about TSMC's investment of $40 billion in its Phoenix semiconductor plant. His visit to Phoenix aimed to promote the bipartisan CHIPS Act that subsidizes US technology firms in order to manufacture the semiconductor chips banned from China, domestically.

National Border Patrol Council, a labour union representing United States Border Patrol employees, however, ripped the US president Joe Biden saying, “No surprise that Biden doesn't think the border crisis is ‘important’ or worthy of visiting/bringing attention to." Further, it stated in the tweet, “What is happening at the border is exactly what he wants-rampant lawlessness along with a new all-time record for escapes in November. To him, that's a win-win.” Kari Lake, who unsuccessfully ran for Governor of Arizona, also slammed Biden for his comment, as she tweeted: "Disgusting: Joe Biden visits Arizona & accidentally confirms what we all knew: he does not care one bit about the Border Crisis."

US Border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants

Head of the US Customs and Border Protection, last month, resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency. He cited the challenges of the agents encountering the record numbers of migrants entering the US from Mexico which is allegedly a long-neglected issue by the Biden administration. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden, saying it had been “a privilege and honour” to be part of the administration.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the briefing that US President Joe Biden had accepted Magnus' resignation but did not elaborate on the reason for his stepping down. “President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three US cities,” she said. Meanwhile, as the Republicans prepare to take the control of the House in January, they are expected to launch investigations into the border crisis.