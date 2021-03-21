Biden Has Not Made 'final Decision' On Pullout Of Troops From Afghanistan: Llyod Austin

United States Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin has dismissed rumours about American troops being stationed in Afghanistan till November. Speaking to media reporters during his visit to New Delhi, Austin revealed that President Joe Biden has not made the “final decision” about the Troops’ pullout yet. His remarks came days after US Media circulated reports saying that Biden had decided to extend the troops’ deployment to another six months.

"I'm aware that there is speculation that the President has made a decision on keeping troops there until November. President Joe Biden has not made a decision or made any announcements on when he'll decide to remove the troops," Austin told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday. READ | Elevating US-India defence partnership priority of Biden administration: Austin

Afghan peace treaty

The US has been a key negotiator between the Ghani-led Afghan government and the Taliban, an insurgent group that still holds control over a significant portion of the country. A conditional agreement between the US, Afghanistan, and the Taliban was inked on February 29, 2020. As per the deal, the US would withdraw its troops from the country, latest by May 1, 2021, in exchange for compliance by the Taliban. However, the deal has been under constant jeopardy with the Taliban continuing ambush attacks.

Just last week, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken had said that the Biden administration was currently reviewing its Afghanistan policy and has so far not made any decision on the American force posture in the war-torn country.

“I don't want to prejudge the outcome of that review,” Blinken told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing on March 10. Additionally, he also stressed that American officials were pushing forward for a “meaningful negotiation” between the Taliban and Afghanistan hoping to nix the destruction in the country.

“There haven't been any decisions made yet on force posture when it comes to May 1 but as we are doing the review we are also pressing ahead with the diplomatic effort to try to drive the two parties to negotiate and to put in place agreements that would be the foundation for a just and durable peace in Afghanistan,” Blinken was quoted as saying by AP.

(With inputs from ANI)