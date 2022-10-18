Biden Has Spent Quarter Of His Presidency Working From Home In Delaware, New Study Reveals

Joe Biden has reportedly tried to get more Americans to get back to work in office spaces again but a recent analysis by an American media outlet revealed that President Biden liked to enjoy the weekend at his home in Delaware, where his wife, Jill Biden and other family members are currently living. According to a report by CNN, POTUS Biden has spent more than a quarter of his time working from his home state of Delaware, either at his house in Wilmington or his Rehoboth Beach property.

The data accumulated by the media house and a tally kept by Mark Knoller, the longtime unofficial statistician of the White House press corps, claimed Biden made at least 55 visits to Delaware within 21 months of taking oath as the country's head. The data claimed he spent nearly 174 days at his house. Apart from visiting his personal house, he also loved to visit the camp David presidential retreat in rural Maryland, where he toured for at least 19 days out of 64 days.

Interestingly, President Biden broke the record of his predecessor Donald Trump, who reportedly visited either his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida or his home at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey for nearly 135 days. During his tenure, Trump was often criticised by Democrats for his regular departures from the White House to stay at one of his personal homes.

Besides, he too had spent 23 days at Camp David-- which is located in the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park.

Biden is deeply proud of his roots and his family: Press secretary

Meanwhile, clarifying the frequent visits of Biden to his personal house, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told CNN that he is deeply proud of his roots and his family and added he does his work even when he was staying at home with his wife and two pet animals.

“President Biden is deeply proud of his roots and his family and it has been a staple of his time in public life to never lose touch with either,” Bates said to CNN. “Presidents of the United States are constantly on the job, regardless of their location – whether they’re on a state visit overseas or just 100 miles from the White House for a short trip to Wilmington, DE. And as all Americans can agree, it’s important for leaders to avoid becoming ensconced in Washington, DC," she added.

According to her, the American president has all the ready-to-go equipment and can work with the same intensity as a president can work from the White House.

Image: AP