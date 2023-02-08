Biden Hits Out At Airlines For Charging Extra, Says Can’t Treat Kids ‘like Luggage'

US President Joe Biden, in his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, brought attention to unfair practices used by airline carriers and held them accountable for charging large amounts of money to families flying with them. Biden vowed to stop airlines from charging extra for families to sit together in airplanes, noting that baggage fee is already a big expense. “Baggage fees are bad enough. They can’t just treat your child like a piece of luggage,” he said.

Biden exhibited his populist side during the address, striking a connection with middle-class families and vowing to put an end to unnecessary expenses. “I know how unfair it feels when a company overcharges you and gets away with it. Not anymore. I will prohibit airlines from charging $50 round trip for a family just to be able to sit together,” he said, adding that “Americans are tired of being played for suckers,” the Daily Mail reported.

Airlines in the United States have landed under deep scrutiny of the Biden administration after nationwide disruptions took place during the holiday season, with 16,000 flights being cancelled. Earlier in September, Biden asserted that his administration was urging airlines to treat passengers better.

Biden delivers his second State of the Union Address

Biden, in his address, did not refrain from criticizing junk fees, or hidden charges imposed by several companies to draw more cash from customers. “We’ve written a bill to stop all that. It's called the "Junk Fee Prevention Act. We'll ban surprise "resort fees" that hotels tack on to your bill," he said.

"These fees can cost you up to $90 a night at hotels that aren't even resorts,” he added, as the chamber erupted in laughter. The President was also in no favour of cellular and internet companies who can charge customers for wanting to change their service providers. Reacting to the condition, Biden said, “Give me a break.”