Biden Ignores Questions On FBI Raid At Trump's Florida Home; WH Declines Comment 18 Times

US President Joe Biden avoided questions regarding the FBI’s unannounced raid on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. As the White House moved to distance itself from the FBI’s search of Trump’s home which also sparked protests from his supporters, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the matter 18 times at her regular briefing.

During the public events, Biden ignored all questions on the FBI's raid at Trump’s Florida residence and US President’s aides insisted that he had no advance knowledge of the activities by the Department of Justice (DOJ). Videos from the event where Biden signed documents in the White House East Room approving the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO, show how Biden smiled broadly for photos but did not respond to reporters shouting their questions about an incident involving Trump.

The US President apparently did not hear questions such as, “President Biden, what did Attorney General [Merrick] Garland tell you about the Trump raid?” asked by a reporter for The Post who then followed up with, “Do you approve of the FBI’s Trump raid, President Biden?” However, Biden did not give any verbal response.

"President Biden, what did Attorney General Garland tell you about the Trump raid?"





Meanwhile, during her regular briefing, White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre also declined to comment on the matter more than a dozen times on Tuesday.

“This is not something I’m going to comment on today from here at all,” she said. “This goes to the Department of Justice and that’s where I refer you to.”

But, the White House press secretary also claimed that the officials “learned just like the American public did” of the raid without any prior alert by the Department of Justice. Jean-Pierre suggested that Biden also did not know about the raid and that he was not briefed by DOJ officials either before or after the FBI raided Trump’s Palm beach resort.

Remarkably, when the White House press secretary was asked, “Is this administration weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI against political opponents?”, she replied saying, “The president believes in the rule of law. The president believes in the independence of the Department of Justice.”

"Is this administration weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI against political opponents?"





Cementing her stance in response to a question about “Trump being persecuted” and DBI being “corrupt, Jean-Pierre said, “Your question is still asking me to comment on what’s happening… I’m going to stick to what I’ve been saying… This is a criminal investigation that’s independent to the DOJ and we leave any inquiry, any questions about what is happening to the Department of Justice.”

"Does the president believe that the Justice Department acted accordingly here?"





It should be noted that the US Justice Department is the parent agency of the FBI which is led by Attorney General Merrick Garland who is also a former judge. Garland was nominated by former US President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court but it was Trump who killed his prospects. On record, federal authorities have not spoken at length about FBI raid but Trump blamed the “Radical Left Democrats”.

Trump on FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago: 'These are dark times for US'

After becoming the only US President to fail his re-election bid and still facing actions by the US Justice Department over January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged role in meddling in the 2020 elections, Trump decried the FBI's raid as “dark times” for the United States. As per reports, Trump, who is now eying the 2024 presidential elections, was not at his home at the time FBI agents carried out the raid.

Through a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump said on Monday, "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."

He added, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

