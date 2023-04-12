Biden In Belfast: White House Rejects DUP's Accusation That Biden Is 'anti-British'

US President Joe Biden is visiting Northern Ireland following the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's agreement with the EU on the "Windsor Framework" to replace the controversial Northern Ireland protocol. Biden is staying at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast and met with Sunak for tea on the upper floors of the hotel. Whilst speaking to reporters, President Biden said that he is in Northern Ireland to listen. However, some unionists in Northern Ireland feel that Biden may be biased due to his Irish Catholic roots, something he is immensely proud of. Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has accused Biden of hating the UK because of his roots.

White House rejects DUP's claim

Amanda Sloat, the special assistant to Biden and senior director for Europe at the national security council, speaking at a briefing in Belfast, denied DUP's accusation that Biden's Irish ancestry makes him biased against the British. "I think the track record of the president shows that he is not anti-British. The president has been very actively engaged throughout his career dating back to when he was a senator in the peace process in Northern Ireland and that involved engagement with leaders of all of Northern Ireland parties from both of the two main communities," Sloat said, as per a report from the Guardian.

"I think his message to the DUP and to all the political leaders is going to be … the continued strong support for seeing the peace process move forward here and the strong desire by this president to increase US investment in Northern Ireland to take advantage of the vast economic potential that seems here, and to reiterate broad support for the returning of the devolved government in Northern Ireland," she added.

What is the main issue?

The main issue in Northern Ireland is the fact that currently there is no government in Stormont (seat of Northern Ireland's devolved government). The largest party is Sinn Féin, which is in favour of reunification with the Republic of Ireland. However, the issue is that without DUP's support, there can be no government. What is the reason behind this?

Northern Ireland operates under a power-sharing model of government known as the "consociational" or "mandatory coalition" system, which was established as part of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Under this system, the government in Northern Ireland is composed of both unionist and nationalist parties, representing both the Protestant and Catholic communities, respectively. The two largest parties, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin represent the dominant unionist and nationalist political ideologies in Northern Ireland, respectively.

In order to form a government, parties must engage in negotiations and reach a consensus on key policy areas, including issues such as education, health, and justice, among others. This requires all parties to come together and agree on a joint program of government, which outlines their shared priorities and commitments.

The power-sharing model is designed to promote inclusivity, equality, and mutual respect between the unionist and nationalist communities, and to prevent one community from dominating the other. It is seen as a way to ensure that both communities have a voice in the governance of Northern Ireland and to promote stability and reconciliation in a region that has experienced a long history of political conflict.

However, the process of forming a government in Northern Ireland can be challenging and complex, as it requires parties with different ideologies, backgrounds, and priorities to work together and find common ground. It often involves difficult negotiations, compromises, and concessions from all parties involved. The issue right now is that DUP (unionists) are unwilling to share power with the largest party, Sinn Féin (nationalists). As a result, Stormont has no government.

What is the expectation from Biden?

The expectation from the American President is that he will resolve the power-sharing deadlock in Northern Ireland by waving a financial carrot in front of DUP. The hope is that this financial carrot, so to say, will persuade the DUP to share power with Sinn Féin. Biden will be helped by the fact that the "Windsor Framework" incentivises the presence of a devolved government in Stormont. Without a devolved government in place, Northern Ireland won't have the ability to veto new EU regulations. Biden is slated to head to Ulster University today, where he will give a speech. All political parties of Northern Ireland are in the auditorium, waiting to hear from him.