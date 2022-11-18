Biden Inadvertently Flashes G20 'step-by-step Cheat Sheet' On How To Behave At Summit

US President Joe Biden has left the Americans gobsmacked after he was caught focusing on a “cheat sheet” that carried step-by-step detail on how he should conduct himself at the summit. For instance, the sheet carried simple instructions such as where the president of the United States should be seated, or when shall he deliver a speech among other basic and minute acts.

'YOU will deliver opening remarks..'

As Biden was welcomed by G20 host country Indonesia's president, Joko Widodo to attend a ceremony themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger," he was spotted struggling to commit to his memory what would he be expected to do at the gathering. The glimpse of the agenda that Biden was seen carrying was spotted by the reporters at the G20.

“YOU, President Widodo, and Prime Minister Kishida will take a photo directly before the event starts,” the bullet points in bright red letters read as a reminder to Biden. "YOU will sit at the centre, front tables alongside President Widodo and President von der Leyen. Photos will be taken of the leaders seated around the table. President Widodo delivers remarks (5 minutes) and introduces YOU," the instructions read. They further continued, “YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes), then introduce President von der Leyen. SEE NEXT PAGE FOR OPENING REMARKS ->”

Credit: Twitter/@ExemptMeNow

Biden, the 79-year-old US leader who turns 80 this Sunday, is known for carrying the secret notes that he often accidentally flashes before the media reporters. The sheet usually carries basic instructions for him to follow at these events. In June, he was seen holding a detailed cheat sheet that laid down commands he had to adhere to during his meeting with wind industry executives. Biden's staff, in the notes, ordered, “YOU take YOUR seat” and “YOU give brief comments (2 minutes)” and other very specific directions that are deemed basic for an adult. These descriptive notes have also flared concerns about his health and well-being.