Biden Is 'determined' To Develop 'strong And Deep' Bilateral Ties With India: Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 28 during his visit to India said that US President Joe Biden administration intends to enhance the bilateral ties with New Delhi. Blinken also emphasised the relevance of cooperation on several issues between India and the US including COVID-19 and the climate crisis. During his opening remarks before the meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the US Secretary of State said, “ There is a greater imperative than ever, I think, on cooperation, coordination, collaboration among countries, especially among countries who share basic perspectives, basic values, and basic interests. And that is certainly the case with the United States and India.”

“I think we’ve seen over the last couple of decades a relationship that has grown stronger and deeper across multiple administrations in both of our countries, and President Biden’s determination is to continue in exactly that direction, to grow it even stronger and even deeper,” Blinken said.

“We have a lot on our agendas, and I think that’s actually a reflection of the strength of the relationship as it exists already, and you’ve touched on many of them,” he added.

Had a warm discussion with @DrSJaishankar on deepening the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation bilaterally and through the Quad. I look forward to working together in continued partnership. pic.twitter.com/e5TtaQxXou — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 28, 2021

‘Bilateral cooperation has vastly expanded’: Jaishankar

In his welcoming remarks for Blinken, EAM Jaishankar noted that the US-India “bilateral cooperation has vastly expanded in the last few years. Take today (inaudible) actually all the means of contemporary relevance – our interests are shared, our concerns are similar, and our convergences are strong. Talks today will provide an updated direction to our colleagues to translate these into practical outcomes.”

“Responding to the COVID pandemic has added new facets to our growing cooperation in an increasingly multiple (inaudible). Peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific are as important for both of us as democratic stability in Afghanistan. Deepening the Quad as a collaborative platform is in our mutual interest, and we must work together even more closely on key contemporary challenges like terrorism, climate change, pandemics, and resilient supply chains,” he added. Blinken landed in India on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Wednesday.

A wide ranging and productive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Useful in mapping out the next steps in our bilateral partnership. Strong convergence of views on many regional concerns. Agreed to work closely on multilateral and global issues. pic.twitter.com/UiYjPdQZMi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 28, 2021

IMAGE: AP/ANI