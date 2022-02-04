Biden: ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi Blows Up Self, Family During US-led Syria Raid

US President Joe Biden, in an official statement issued Thursday, said that America's special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwest Syria and Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the current leader of ISIS also known as ‘Hajji Abdullah’ was “taken off the battlefield.” Biden further informed that all the US forces who took part in the operation had returned safely. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden said in a statement earlier on Thursday, Feb. 3. The airborne operation was conducted in Atma, the Idlib countryside near the Syrian-Turkish border.

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation in Northwest Syria to protect the American people and make the world a safer place. https://t.co/tGy7hrFsoY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

Biden described the raid as a "counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place.” Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were unauthorised to speak with the press, told US reporters that al-Qurayshi "exploded a bomb” that killed him and members of his own family as the US military raid was underway to avoid being captured alive.

Speaking at a briefing later on Thursday, President of the United States said that his administration decided to take out the ISIS leader with special forces raid rather than a missile strike in order to avoid large civilian casualties in Syria. US intelligence had located the ISIS leader in a residential building in Atmeh months ago, and established that he never ventured outside. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi used the couriers to despatch the orders to IS cells in Syria and other parts.

Aftermath of the overnight raid by the US military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province. [Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]

A family living on ground floor, a man, a woman and several children, wasn’t aware of al-Qurayshi’s identity and was evacuated ahead of the operation. On Tuesday, said the US President, he ordered the US military’s special forces raid around midnight 22:00 GMT the next day, and as helicopters arrived in Atmeh he watched the operation from White House.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

I am immensely proud of the U.S. forces who conducted an operation against Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of ISIS. He detonated an explosive device during the operation, killing himself and members of his family. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/eaFgvgOroi — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) February 3, 2022

"We will come after you and find you," said Biden in a dire warning to the terror operatives, globally as he labelled the raid in northwest Syria an operation “to make the world a safer place”. He then acknowledged the US forces for their bravery and hailed the military operation as the "testament to America's reach and capability to take out terrorists anywhere they hide in the world.” Biden blamed the civilian deaths on the ISIS leader al-Qurayshi, who he said in an “act of desperate cowardice” blew himself and his family up.

“He chose to blow himself up – not just with a vest, but to blow up that third floor – rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him,” Biden said. “I’m determined to protect the American people from terrorist threats, and I’ll take decisive action to protect this country,” further, he added.

Eyewitnesses told The Associated Press that the operation involved the helicopters hovering over the building, intense explosions, and machine-gun cross-firing. After the raid, civilians reported seeing body parts scattered in the vicinity of a building in the village of Atmeh, near the border with Turkey. US special forces in Syria landed in the area of the building’s location using helicopters. During the operation, an aircraft suffered mechanical problems and had to be destroyed at some distance where the raid was conducted. All Special Operations forces were able to vacate the region on other aircraft, reports say.

Taher al-Omar, an Idlib-based activist, described that ahead of the raid, special ops forces and the terrorists in the area had gunfire exchange, and as a large ground assault ensued, soldiers that bore insignia of US military had announced in the loudspeakers for the civilian women and children to evacuate the area immediately.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which gives on-ground updates about Syria, the network of sources since the civil war said, the American strike killed at least 13 people, that included four children and three women.

Separately, a volunteer rescue agency, "White Helmets,” claimed that the attack left four women and six children dead. UNICEF also released a statement as it confirmed that at least six children were killed, and one girl was badly injured overnight in the border town of Atmeh in the northwest of Syria.

"SCD teams made their way towards the scene but were unable to enter initially as a result of the clashes and bombing that followed the airborne operation. The clashes concluded at 3:07 in the morning when helicopters exited the scene," the agency said in a statement.

"Our teams managed to enter the building at 3:15 a.m. The building has two storeys and a basement. The upper storey was partially destroyed. Our teams rushed an injured child to the hospital. The child's entire family was killed in the operation. The teams also rushed another person to the hospital who was injured in the clashes when he approached the scene to witness what was happening."

The White Helmets' statement on the US Strike in Idlib.

Read the full statement here: https://t.co/y9o3NK9TlO#WhiteHelmets #Idlib pic.twitter.com/XVc5dcdfeh — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 3, 2022

Blood covers the floor of a destroyed house after an operation by the US military in the Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib province, Syria. [Credit: AP]

A child shows an empty bullet shell outside a destroyed house after an operation by the US military. [Credit: AP]

Military devices are shown outside a destroyed house after an operation by the US military in the Syrian village of Atmeh. [Credit: AP]

"While we are still assessing the results of this operation, this appears to be the same cowardly terrorist tactic we saw in the 2019 operation that eliminated al-Qurayshi's predecessor,” a senior Biden administration official reportedly told an American news media press worker, adding that al-Qurayshi's own bomb killed women and children in his family. The Pentagon informed that there were no American military casualties in the raid.

The United States military’s overnight raid in Syria is being labelled as the largest operation since October 2019 when Trump ordered the strike on the then-ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The fugitive leader of the Islamic State (ISIS), who came to prominence in 2014, had detonated his suicide vest during the US military operation in northwest Syria blowing himself up and his three children, the then US President Donald Trump had told a briefing.

Trump had described the operation as Baghdadi running into a dead-end tunnel, "whimpering and crying and screaming", while being chased by military dogs and later blowing himself up and the tunnel. One of the dogs was seriously injured in the explosion, the former American leader had told a presser.

ISIS leader behind genocide of Yazidi people in northwestern Iraq

The White House, on Thursday, released a photo of Biden and top American officials observing the “counterterrorism operation”. In his remarks later, Biden stressed that ISIS leader al-Qurayshi had been "responsible for the recent brutal attack on a prison in northeast Syria," and that he was "the driving force behind the genocide of the Yazidi people in northwestern Iraq 2014." The US operation was being planned since at least December, shortly after the military commanders had intelligence that al-Qurayshi was residing inside a building in Atmeh.

In the images that appeared online, the Syrian first responders were seen carrying the bodies, as they told press workers on the ground that 13 people were killed in a building that's situated near the camps of the displaced Syrians. The two-story residential building is located on the outskirts of the opposition-dominated town of Atmeh, which is also a stronghold of ISIS and the Turkish-backed rebel factions that fight the Syrian regime Bashar al-Assad's forces. Recently, there have been concerns about ISIS’ resurgence in Iraq and Syria, as per reports citing the counter-terrorism officials.

Footage shows the location of the air landing operation of the American forces after midnight in #Atma town, north of rural #Idlib. Our team continues the search operations and secures the area to protect the civilians.#WhiteHelmets pic.twitter.com/kbYvGlewib — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 3, 2022

Last month, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) troops regained control of a local prison after a nearly week-long assault by terror operatives in Hassakeh. The prison facility was captured by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant [ISIS] terrorists. 70 were killed in the US-led armed offensive, as 3,000 inmates, all of whom were ISIS terrorists, surrendered to the US forces. ISIS sleeper cells have been involved in some of the most lethal and deadliest attacks against the SDF, and the Syrian government Bashar-al-Assad forces on the west bank of the Tigris River.