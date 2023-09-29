Biden Launches Blistering Attack On Donald Trump As He Honours Late Sen. John McCain

In a passionate speech about the future of democracy, President Biden unveiled plans on Thursday for a new library and community facility to honor the late Senator John McCain at Arizona State University. According to a report from Axios, the McCain Library, a multipurpose facility, aims to serve as a hub for learning, research, development, and collaboration for Arizonans.

This ambitious project will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed in 2021, signaling the federal government's commitment to honoring Senator McCain's legacy and supporting the educational aspirations of Arizona's citizens.

Biden delivers Senator McCain's eulogy

Biden and McCain, despite their differing political ideologies, shared a remarkable friendship during their decades of service in the Senate. McCain's passing in 2018 deeply affected President Biden, who had also lost his son Beau to brain cancer three years earlier. In a poignant moment, President Biden delivered Senator McCain's eulogy at his Arizona memorial service.

During his Thursday address, President Biden took a reflective stance, recounting Senator McCain's remarkable military service and his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He used McCain's legacy as a poignant backdrop to urge Americans to stand up against domestic threats to democracy.

"Very few of us will ever be asked to endure what John McCain endured, but all of us are being asked right now: 'What will we do to maintain our democracy?'" Biden emphasized, underlining the critical importance of safeguarding the democratic principles that underpin the nation.

POTUS drew a contrast between McCain and Trump

This move to honor Senator McCain is part of President Biden's broader commitment to preserving and strengthening American democracy, a cornerstone of his reelection campaign. In a recent address to supporters, Biden asserted, "I'm running because democracy is at stake," underscoring his determination to defend the democratic values that the nation holds dear.

President Biden used his speech to draw sharp distinctions between Senator McCain's brand of conservatism and the current Republican faction aligned with former President Trump. He described the latter as "a threat to the brick-and-mortar of our democratic institutions," condemning the former president for derogatory comments about military service members who died in combat.

"Was John a sucker? Was my son Beau, who lived next to a burn pit for a year and came home and died, was he a sucker for volunteering to serve his country?" President Biden passionately asked, challenging the disparaging remarks made by former President Trump. The McCain Library project at Arizona State University stands not only as a tribute to a political icon but also as a testament to the enduring friendship between President Biden and Senator McCain, and their shared commitment to the ideals of democracy in the United States.