Biden Lifts COVID Travel Ban On 8 Southern African Nations; Says Omicron 'prevalent' In US

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday lifted the COVID-19 travel restrictions placed on eight southern African nations in the wake of the Omicron variant, B.1.1.529. After the new variant of Coronavirus was first detected by experts in South Africa in November, Biden had issued a proclamation enacting travel restrictions on eight southern African nations, which include South Africa. However, in the Tuesday presidential proclamation, he repealed the same travel ban as of 12:01 AM ET on December 31. These nations are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

It is to note that the travel restrictions driven by the fear of Omicron spread, drew criticism across the globe with United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres describing it as “travel apartheid”. However, Biden administration officials repeatedly defended the travel ban as an action to provide the United States additional time to understand both the variant and its spread.

In the new proclamation, Biden said, “In light of these changed circumstances, and based on the recommendation of the CDC, I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to revoke Proclamation 10315” while referring to the previous order issued in late November.

“The travel restrictions imposed by that proclamation are no longer necessary to protect the public health,” he added.

What are the reasons behind US lifting the travel ban?

Tuesday’s proclamation issued by Biden took note of remarks made by scientists, the spread of Omicron in the United States and more than 100 nations, and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the official statement, the US President said that scientists have determined that people vaccinated against COVID-19 “are protected against severe disease and hospitalisation from the Omicron variant”.

It further acknowledged that the Omicron variant is now detected in more than 100 nations and is “prevalent” in the US itself as the country continues to register a hike in Coronavirus infections. It also said that “substantial progress” had been made in understanding the new variant of the Coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) had termed “variant of concern” on November 26.

